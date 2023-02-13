Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 2.52%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 2.52% at 3820.75 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra fell 3.19%, Canara Bank shed 3.13% and State Bank of India dropped 2.81%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 29.00% over last one year compared to the 2.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.45% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.48% to close at 17770.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.41% to close at 60431.84 today.

