Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 2.52%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 2.67%, NIFTY Crashes 1.03%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.58%, NIFTY Crashes 1.25%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.58%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 5.68%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.98%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%
-
The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 29.00% over last one year compared to the 2.28% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.45% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.48% to close at 17770.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.41% to close at 60431.84 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU