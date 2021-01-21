Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.27%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 3.27% at 1916.05 today. The index has added 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank dropped 6.98%, Bank of Maharashtra slipped 6.25% and Canara Bank shed 4.12%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 20.51% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.56% and Nifty Metal index is down 2.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.37% to close at 14590.35 while the SENSEX has slid 0.34% to close at 49624.76 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)