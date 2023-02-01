Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 5.68%

-
The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 27.00% over last one year compared to the 0.22% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 4.50% and Nifty Media index has dropped 2.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.26% to close at 17616.3 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 59708.08 today.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
