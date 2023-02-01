JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Raymond tumbles after Q3 PAT slides 5% YoY
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 5.68%

Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 5.68% at 3778.9 today. The index has lost 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda dropped 7.89%, Canara Bank fell 6.42% and Punjab National Bank slipped 6.07%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 27.00% over last one year compared to the 0.22% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 4.50% and Nifty Media index has dropped 2.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.26% to close at 17616.3 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 59708.08 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU