Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 5.68%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 5.68% at 3778.9 today. The index has lost 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda dropped 7.89%, Canara Bank fell 6.42% and Punjab National Bank slipped 6.07%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 27.00% over last one year compared to the 0.22% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 4.50% and Nifty Media index has dropped 2.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.26% to close at 17616.3 while the SENSEX increased 0.27% to close at 59708.08 today.

