Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 7.57%, NIFTY jumps 2.57%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 7.57% at 1215.4 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India gained 9.86%, Canara Bank added 9.73% and Punjab National Bank jumped 9.16%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 63.00% over last one year compared to the 17.59% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 3.86% and Nifty Financial Services index added 3.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 2.57% to close at 9826.15 while the SENSEX added 2.71% to close at 33303.52 today.

