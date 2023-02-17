Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.78%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.78% at 403.65 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd slipped 3.75%, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd fell 3.36% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 3.17%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 3.70% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.55% and Nifty Private Bank index has slid 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.51% to close at 17944.2 while the SENSEX is down 0.52% to close at 61002.57 today.

