Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.25%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.51%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.25% at 252.5 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sunteck Realty Ltd shed 3.99%, DLF Ltd slipped 3.51% and Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.12%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 9.00% over last one year compared to the 6.82% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 2.07% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 1.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.51% to close at 12858.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.56% to close at 43828.1 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)