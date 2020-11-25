Sensex slumps 582 pts; breadth weak

Key indices extended losses and hit hit a fresh intraday low in mid-afternoon trade. While the selling was broad based, PSU banks were in demand.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 582.42 points or 1.31% at 43,940.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 166.45 points or 1.27% at 12,888.70.

The Sensex hit a record high of 44,825.37 while Nifty scaled fresh high of 13,145.85 in early deal today.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.32% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 1.1%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,066 shares rose and 1,634 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. In Nifty 50 index, 12 stocks advanced while 38 stocks declined.

Cyclone Nivar:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the night of 25 November 2020. The MeT Department has predicted that Cyclone Nivar will make landfall as a "severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 120-130 kilometer per hour gusting to 145 kilometer per hour.

IMD-Chennai has sounded Red Alert from extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts and orange alert in the districts located in northern Tamil Nadu. Flights have been cancelled, bus services will be affected.

South Western Railway has fully or partially cancelled a few trains. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to assure the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments of all possible support.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.48% to 1,519.85. The index has jumped 3.61% in two trading days.

Indian Overseas Bank (up 7.69%), Bank of Baroda (up 5.02%), Punjab National Bank (up 4.44%), Canara Bank (up 4.24%), Bank of India (up 3.31%), Central Bank of India (up 2.97%), Union Bank of India (up 2.92%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.72%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC fell 1.43%. The housing finance company said that it will acquire 4,98,750 equity shares, representing 19.95% stake, of Rs 10 each of Renaissance Investment Solutions ARC. Renaissance Investment will undertake the business of asset reconstruction, subject to receipt of approval from RBI. The acquisition is being done for a cash consideration of Rs 49,87,500. The corporation expects to complete the said acquisition by 30 November 2020.

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.47% to Rs 120.70. In a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday, the company said that Agra Etawah build-operate-transfer (BOT) project, implemented by AE Tollway, has been issued a completion certificate by the competent authority. "Consequently, toll rates for the SPV would be increased by approximately 70% and the SPV will collect roll at revised toll rates on this project, the company added.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee edged higher to 73.925 compared with its previous closing 74.01.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 5.879% compared with its closing of 5.88% in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 December 2020 settlement rose 0.35% to Rs 48,755.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2021 settlement added 71cents to $48.57 a barrel. The contract added nearly 4% to settle at $47.86 in the previous trading sessions.

The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, fell 0.11% to 92.112.

