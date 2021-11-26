Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 6.26%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.91%

Nifty Realty index ended down 6.26% at 492.8 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 7.50%, DLF Ltd dropped 7.46% and Godrej Properties Ltd fell 6.41%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 94.00% over last one year compared to the 31.10% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 5.34% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 4.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 2.91% to close at 17026.45 while the SENSEX is down 2.87% to close at 57107.15 today.

