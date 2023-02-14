Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.84%

Nifty Realty index closed down 1.84% at 400.35 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd dropped 7.46%, Sunteck Realty Ltd shed 4.04% and Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 3.33%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 8.00% over last one year compared to the 6.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.04% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.89% to close at 17929.85 while the SENSEX increased 0.99% to close at 61032.26 today.

