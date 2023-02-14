Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.84%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.25%, NIFTY Crashes 1.80%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 2.66%, NIFTY Crashes 1.10%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.07%, NIFTY Crashes 1.94%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.97%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.72%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 6.06%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.77%
-
The Nifty Realty index has fallen 8.00% over last one year compared to the 6.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.04% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.89% to close at 17929.85 while the SENSEX increased 0.99% to close at 61032.26 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU