Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.14%, NIFTY climbs 1.39%

Nifty Realty index ended up 3.14% at 480.25 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 5.39%, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 5.09% and Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 4.45%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 57.00% over last one year compared to the 27.18% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.94% and Nifty IT index added 2.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.39% to close at 17339.85 while the SENSEX increased 1.42% to close at 58014.17 today.

