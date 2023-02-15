Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.30%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.30% at 405.55 today. The index has lost 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 3.58%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 2.50% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 2.27%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 3.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.13% and Nifty Auto index increased 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.48% to close at 18015.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 61275.09 today.

