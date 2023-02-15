Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.30%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.49%, NIFTY climbs 2.58%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.81%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.20%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.96%
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.81%, NIFTY climbs 1.78%
-
The Nifty Realty index has decreased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 3.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.13% and Nifty Auto index increased 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.48% to close at 18015.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 61275.09 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU