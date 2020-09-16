Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.26%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.26% at 226.35 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd jumped 5.01%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 4.13% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 3.69%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 7.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 2.08% and Nifty Media index is down 1.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.72% to close at 11604.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.66% to close at 39302.85 today.

