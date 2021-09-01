Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 5.57%

Nifty Realty index ended up 5.57% at 408.35 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 10.65%, Sobha Ltd jumped 10.06% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 7.56%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 82.00% over last one year compared to the 48.87% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.79% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.33% to close at 17076.25 while the SENSEX has slid 0.37% to close at 57338.21 today.

