Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 5.64%, NIFTY Crashes 2.21%

Nifty Realty index closed down 5.64% at 213.95 today. The index has lost 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd fell 9.93%, Sobha Ltd shed 6.67% and Phoenix Mills Ltd dropped 6.43%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 19.00% over last one year compared to the 0.21% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 5.16% and Nifty Media index has dropped 4.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 2.21% to close at 11250.55 while the SENSEX has declined 2.09% to close at 38034.14 today.

