Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.29%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.29% at 401.05 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 4.16%, Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 2.62% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 2.44%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 99.00% over last one year compared to the 41.38% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 1.03% and Nifty Media index has dropped 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.20% to close at 15856.05 while the SENSEX added 0.26% to close at 52975.8 today.

