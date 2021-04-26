Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.40%, NIFTY jumps 1.00%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.40% at 312.05 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 14.37%, Hemisphere Properties India Ltd added 4.97% and Godrej Properties Ltd rose 4.06%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 76.00% over last one year compared to the 58.23% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 2.01% and Nifty Private Bank index added 1.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.00% to close at 14485 while the SENSEX added 1.06% to close at 48386.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)