Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.94%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.94% at 226.95 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 17.45%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 7.36% and Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 3.71%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 2.01% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.96% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.45% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.20% to close at 11896.8 while the SENSEX added 0.28% to close at 40544.37 today.

