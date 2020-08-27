Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 6.40%

Nifty Realty index closed up 6.40% at 232.8 today. The index is up 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd gained 9.94%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 8.09% and Sunteck Realty Ltd jumped 7.20%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 4.65% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.09% and Nifty Auto index added 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.08% to close at 11559.25 while the SENSEX added 0.10% to close at 39113.47 today.

