R&B Denims reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.19% to Rs 60.03 crore

Net loss of R&B Denims reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.19% to Rs 60.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.91% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 253.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

