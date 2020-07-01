JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

R&B Denims reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.19% to Rs 60.03 crore

Net loss of R&B Denims reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.19% to Rs 60.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.91% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 253.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.0379.18 -24 253.15239.71 6 OPM %6.117.89 -7.789.62 - PBDT2.354.48 -48 13.9016.40 -15 PBT0.182.00 -91 5.346.66 -20 NP-0.050.65 PL 3.504.54 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU