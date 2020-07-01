BNK Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 6.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.94% to Rs 10.12 croreNet profit of BNK Capital Markets rose 6.95% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.94% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.20% to Rs 8.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 18.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.127.91 28 18.5917.06 9 OPM %80.9386.98 -51.3775.38 - PBDT8.156.83 19 9.6312.78 -25 PBT8.026.81 18 9.3212.69 -27 NP7.857.34 7 8.8312.65 -30
