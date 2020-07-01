Kilitch Drugs (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.38% to Rs 11.62 croreNet loss of Kilitch Drugs (India) reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.38% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.07% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.36% to Rs 53.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.6219.17 -39 53.3282.49 -35 OPM %-19.7915.28 -0.368.51 - PBDT-1.061.93 PL 3.6110.64 -66 PBT-1.591.38 PL 1.618.59 -81 NP-1.250.50 PL 0.843.83 -78
