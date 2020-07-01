Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 37.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.28% to Rs 11.91 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 37.19% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.28% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.57% to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 48.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

