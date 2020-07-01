Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 37.19% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.28% to Rs 11.91 croreNet profit of Steel City Securities declined 37.19% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.28% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.57% to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 48.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.9115.73 -24 48.5260.28 -20 OPM %13.2724.73 -17.4418.83 - PBDT2.335.13 -55 10.9114.62 -25 PBT2.114.88 -57 10.0313.66 -27 NP2.013.20 -37 7.118.84 -20
