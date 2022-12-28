R Systems International Ltd Slides 2.87%

R Systems International Ltd has lost 0% over last one month compared to 6.41% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.74% drop in the SENSEX

R Systems International Ltd fell 2.87% today to trade at Rs 252. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.76% to quote at 28454.15. The index is down 6.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Birlasoft Ltd decreased 2.37% and ASM Technologies Ltd lost 1.77% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 24.14 % over last one year compared to the 5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

R Systems International Ltd has lost 0% over last one month compared to 6.41% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.74% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13418 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 354.55 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 185 on 24 Feb 2022.

