Rabi Area Up 2.71%, Good Increase In Acreage Under Pulses And Oilseeds

Agriculture Ministry data showed today that acreage under rabi crop stood at 644.05 lakh hectares (ha) as on 8th January 2021 against 627.66 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year, marking an increase of 16.39 lakh ha or 2.71%.

Sowing reported under Wheat was at 335.46 lakh ha against 326.75 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 8.71 lakh ha or 2.76%.

Oilseeds are sown in 81.80 lakh ha against 77.79 lakh ha of last year, up 5.15%. Area coverage under Rapeseed & Mustard has been reported on 72.98 lakh ha compared to corresponding period of last year 68.15 Lakh ha, up 7.11%.

Pulses are stood at 159.58 lakh ha against 152.67 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 6.91 lakh ha or 4.15%.

