India's Total COVID Recoveries Cross 1 Crore Mark

India has crossed across a significant milestone in its fight against COVID, today. Total Cumulative recoveries have crossed 1 crore mark (10,016,859). India's recoveries are the highest in the world. A total of 19,587 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 96.36%.
The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing (97,88,776). The Recovered cases are 44 times the number of Active Cases. The total positive cases of the country today are 2,28,083 and comprise merely 2.19% of the total cases. 51% of the total recovered cases are concentrated in Five States viz Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The National Recovery Rate stands at 96.36%. Following the national pursuit, All States/UTs have Recovery Rate more than 90%.
