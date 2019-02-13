RACL Geartech standalone net profit rises 122.16% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 48.16% to Rs 52.88 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 122.16% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 48.16% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales52.8835.69 48 OPM %16.818.80 -PBDT6.973.89 79 PBT4.872.39 104 NP3.711.67 122

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

