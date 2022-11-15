JUST IN
Globalspace Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.34% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 96.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.34% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.376.18 116 OPM %0.9713.92 -PBDT0.841.82 -54 PBT0.621.78 -65 NP0.257.93 -97

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:03 IST

