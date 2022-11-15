Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.34% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 96.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.34% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.376.180.9713.920.841.820.621.780.257.93

