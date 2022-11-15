Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 30.49% in the September 2022 quarter
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 26.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Atharv Enterprises standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2022 quarter
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 116.34% to Rs 13.37 croreNet profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 96.85% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.34% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.376.18 116 OPM %0.9713.92 -PBDT0.841.82 -54 PBT0.621.78 -65 NP0.257.93 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU