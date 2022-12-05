Radico Khaitan Ltd Slips 1.94%

Radico Khaitan Ltd has added 7.19% over last one month compared to 0.72% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX

Radico Khaitan Ltd fell 1.94% today to trade at Rs 1111.45. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.51% to quote at 16340.88. The index is up 0.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Heritage Foods Ltd decreased 1.1% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 19.01 % over last one year compared to the 8.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Radico Khaitan Ltd has added 7.19% over last one month compared to 0.72% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2451 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13994 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1299.85 on 06 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 731.35 on 12 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)