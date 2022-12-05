UltraTech Cement commissions new cement capacities

The cement major on Friday (2 December 2022) announced the commissioning of cement capacities in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

UltraTech Cement said that it has commissioned 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) greenfield grinding capacity at Dhule Grinding unit in Maharashtra. It has also commissioned 1.8 mpta brownfield clinker backed 2nd grinding capacity at Dhar Cement Works in Madhya Pradesh.

This forms part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020, the cement maker stated.

The company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India stood at 119.45 mtpa.

UltraTech Cement is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 121.25 MTPA.

The cement maker's consolidated net profit tumbled 42.47% to Rs 756 crore on 15.78% increase in net sales to Rs 13,596 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of UltraTech Cement were up 0.10% to Rs 7,245.05 on the BSE.

