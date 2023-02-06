Blue Star unveils new range of ACs for summer season

Blue Star today unveiled its new comprehensive range of ACs including a 'best-in-class affordable' range and a 'flagship premium' range, for this summer season.

Overall, the Company has launched nearly 75 models across the spectrum of inverter, fixed speed, and Window ACs, and across price points to cater to every consumer segment.

