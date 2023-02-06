Reliance and Ashok Leyland unveil India's first heavy-duty truck powered by Hydrogen

-
The vehicle was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Bangalore at the India Energy Week.
Ashok Leyland, along with RIL, has been developing this unique technology over the past year and has been under test since August 2022. The Ashok Leyland H2-ICE heavy-duty truck range (19-35 Tonne) is powered by Hydrogen, a renewable and clean energy source, maintaining overall architecture similar to a conventional diesel-based combustion engine thus helping quicker migration to cleaner energy sources at relatively lower cost delta.
