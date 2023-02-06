JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 32.70% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Reliance and Ashok Leyland unveil India's first heavy-duty truck powered by Hydrogen

Capital Market 

Reliance Industries (RIL) & Ashok Leyland today unveiled India's first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) powered Heavy Duty truck.

The vehicle was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Bangalore at the India Energy Week.

Ashok Leyland, along with RIL, has been developing this unique technology over the past year and has been under test since August 2022. The Ashok Leyland H2-ICE heavy-duty truck range (19-35 Tonne) is powered by Hydrogen, a renewable and clean energy source, maintaining overall architecture similar to a conventional diesel-based combustion engine thus helping quicker migration to cleaner energy sources at relatively lower cost delta.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU