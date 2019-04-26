Radio City bags multiple awards; wins 'Radio Station of the Year' award

Music Broadcast announced that has bagged the ' of at 2019. Mumbai's popular breakfast show 'Kasa Kai Mumbai' hosts Salil and Archana won the ' Jodi of the Year' Award, whereas for the second time consecutively, RJ Rashi was announced as ' of the Year (Non-metro) at the ACEF Awards 2019.

To add to its glory, Radio City won a total of 46 awards and counting at various industry platforms, 25 awards at Golden Mikes, 16 awards at ACEF, 3 awards at fest, 1 award at Videa Awards and 6th rank by Great Place to Work among Best Large Workplaces in Asia, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)