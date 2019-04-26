Radio City bags multiple awards; wins 'Radio Station of the Year' award

Music Broadcast announced that Radio City has bagged the 'Radio Station of the Year' award at the Golden Mikes Awards 2019. Radio City Mumbai's popular breakfast show 'Kasa Kai Mumbai' hosts RJ Salil and RJ Archana won the 'RJ Jodi of the Year' Award, whereas for the second time consecutively, RJ Rashi was announced as 'Radio Jockey of the Year (Non-metro) at the ACEF Awards 2019.
To add to its glory, Radio City won a total of 46 awards and counting at various industry platforms, 25 awards at Golden Mikes, 16 awards at ACEF, 3 awards at Goa fest, 1 award at Videa Awards and 6th rank by Great Place to Work among Best Large Workplaces in Asia, 2019.
