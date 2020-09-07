Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.65% to Rs 61.63 crore

Net loss of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.65% to Rs 61.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.6392.88 -34 OPM %-4.800.64 -PBDT-6.682.71 PL PBT-10.78-1.53 -605 NP-10.620.31 PL

