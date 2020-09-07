Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.57% to Rs 8.77 croreNet Loss of Bhaskar Agrochemicals reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.57% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.777.04 25 OPM %2.050.57 -PBDT-0.10-0.28 64 PBT-0.34-0.52 35 NP-0.34-0.52 35
