Rail Vikas Nigam gains after Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 293 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 2.05% to Rs 34.90 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 4.3% to Rs 293.01 crore on a 35.3% jump in net sales to Rs 5,049.24 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 14.7% to Rs 392.73 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 342.46 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, net profit gained 0.4% to Rs 281.78 crore on a 35.3% rise in net sales to Rs 5,049.14 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is an organization associated with Indian Railways involved in building rail infrastructure required by the railways. As of 31 December 2021, the Government held 78.2% stake in the company.

