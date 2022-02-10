New Delhi Television Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Adani Wilmar Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Birla Cable Ltd and Vadilal Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2022.

New Delhi Television Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 140.7 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 81563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13314 shares in the past one month.

Adani Wilmar Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 381.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd spiked 19.82% to Rs 118.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20831 shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd gained 15.30% to Rs 133. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25256 shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd added 12.62% to Rs 1086.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2228 shares in the past one month.

