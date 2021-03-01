ISGEC Heavy Engineering receives order for Slop Fired Boiler from sugar industry

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has received yet another order for a Slop Fired Boiler from a prestigious company in the sugar industry for their distillery plant.

This will help the distillery plant achieve Zero Liquid Discharge thereby ensuring a cleaner and greener environment.

It will also help in moving towards the Ethanol Blending initiative of the Government of India.

Isgec is internationally recognized for setting up a wide variety of industrial and green energy, as well as utility boilers. So far Isgec has set up more than 850 boilers across 48 countries, which include approx. 40 Slop fired boilers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)