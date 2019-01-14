Railways freight loading rises 3.3% in December 2018

Freight revenue up 8.8% in December 2018

The freight loading of the Indian Railways (IR) increased 3.3% to 104.40 million tonnes (mt) in December 2018 over December 2017. Meanwhile, the freight revenue surged 8.8% to Rs 11198.36 crore in December 2018.

The net tonne kilometers (ntkm) rose 2.7% to 60018 million in December 2018. The revenue per tonne improved 5.4% to Rs 1073, while the revenue per ntkm rose 5.9% to 187 paise.

IR's freight loading stood at 895.97 mt in April-December FY2019, showing a growth of 5.6% over 848.80 mt in April-December FY2018. The freight loading at 895.97 mt for April-December FY2019 was higher than the estimate of 891.67 mt for the period.

Coal transportation, accounting for 50.2% of the total loading, increased 5.7% to 52.44 mt, while loading improved for container service at 8.2% to 5.00 mt, iron ore 1.8% to 11.76 mt and other goods 2.8% to 7.35 mt. Further, the loadings of fertilizers also improved 2.0% to 4.52 mt, 0.7% to 9.70 mt, raw material for plant 1.0% to 2.05 mt and 0.3% to 3.78 mt in December 2018. However, the loading of declined 11.5% to 3.53 mt and finished 0.9% to 4.27 mt in December 2018.

The Revenue from coal transportation, accounting for 49.9% of the total freight revenue, increased 15.2% to Rs 5587.51 crore, while freight revenue moved up for iron ore at 9.2% to Rs 839.44 crore and other goods 8.3% to Rs 745.95 crore. The loading revenue of finished also gained 6.9% to Rs 687.89 crore, 4.1% to Rs 832.81 crore and container service 5.7% to Rs 501.83 crore, while the loading of fertilizers moved up 3.2% to Rs 596.48 crore and raw material for 3.7% to Rs 200.17 crore. However, the freight revenue from declined 11.5% to Rs 684.50 crore and 0.2% to Rs 521.78 crore in November 2018.

