JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Nifty January 2019 futures at modest premium

Apar Industries announces board meeting date
Business Standard

Confirmed signs of easing growth momentum in most major economies: OECD CLI

Capital Market 

Stable growth momentum remains for India

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Composite leading indicators (CLIs), designed to anticipate turning points in economic activity relative to trend six to nine months ahead, continue to point to easing growth momentum in most major economies.

In the United States and Germany, the tentative signs of easing growth momentum, that were flagged in last month's assessment, have been confirmed with easing growth momentum remaining the assessment for Canada, the United Kingdom and the euro area as a whole, including France and Italy.

In Japan, the CLI continues to point to stable growth momentum.

Among major emerging economies, stable growth momentum remains the assessment for the industrial sector in China and now also for India, while in Brazil and Russia the CLIs continue to anticipate easing growth momentum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements