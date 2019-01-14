Confirmed signs of easing growth momentum in most major economies: OECD CLI

-
Stable growth momentum remains for IndiaOrganisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Composite leading indicators (CLIs), designed to anticipate turning points in economic activity relative to trend six to nine months ahead, continue to point to easing growth momentum in most major economies.
In the United States and Germany, the tentative signs of easing growth momentum, that were flagged in last month's assessment, have been confirmed with easing growth momentum remaining the assessment for Canada, the United Kingdom and the euro area as a whole, including France and Italy.
In Japan, the CLI continues to point to stable growth momentum.
Among major emerging economies, stable growth momentum remains the assessment for the industrial sector in China and now also for India, while in Brazil and Russia the CLIs continue to anticipate easing growth momentum.
