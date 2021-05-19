Rainfall Likely Over Northern States As Cyclonic Storm Tauktae Weakens: IMD

-
-
The Deep Depression (remnant of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae ) over Gujarat region moved north-eastwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 19th May, 2021 near latitude 24.3N and longitude 73.3E over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region, about 60 kms west-southwest of Udaipur (Rajasthan) and 110 km east-northeast of Deesa (Gujarat region).It is very likely to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually into a Well-Marked Low pressure area during next 12 hours. The remnant of the system is very likely to move further north-eastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan on 19th May. The interaction of the remnant low pressure system with a trough in westerlies associated with a Western Disturbance is very likely to cause light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Uttarakhand, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan during next 24 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over East Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region during next 12 hours.
