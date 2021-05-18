Mineral Production Slides 5.5% On Year In February 2021

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February, 2021 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 116.5, was 5.5% lower as compared to the level in the month of February, 2020. The cumulative growth for the period April- February, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year has been (-) 9.6%.

Production level of important minerals in February, 2021 were: Coal 746 lakh tonnes, Lignite 38 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2235 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 23 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1897 thousand tonnes, Chromite 544 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes , Gold 128 kg, Iron ore 207 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 34 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 285 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 131 thousand tonnes, Limestone 333 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 133 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes and Diamond 34 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during February, 2021 over February, 2020 include: Chromite' (70.5%), 'Phosphorite' (24.5%), 'Lead conc.' (6%), 'Copper conc.' (5.9%), 'Manganese Ore' (3%), 'Limestone' (0.9%) and The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: 'Gold' [(-) 98.8%], 'Lignite' [(-) 20.4%], 'Iron ore' [(-) 13.3%], 'Magnesite [(-) 9.9%] , 'Zinc conc.' [(-) 7.5%], 'Bauxite' [(-) 5.6%], 'Coal' [(-) 4.4%], 'Petroleum (crude)' [(-) 3.3%] and 'Natural Gas (utilized)' [(-) 1%].

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)