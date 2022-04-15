Raj Packaging Industries wins award for 'SME achiever of 2021-22'

Raj Packaging Industries has been awarded with 'SME achiever of 2021-22' by the India SME forum supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India.

The Jury Board of SME had evaluated 37134 nominations received from all over India, the scrutiny was based on Financial and Non-Financial parameters of the SME for awarding the title.

