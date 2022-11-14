Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.57 croreNet Loss of Raj Rayon Industries reported to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.570 0 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.42-0.02 -2000 PBT-3.77-8.71 57 NP-3.77-8.71 57
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
