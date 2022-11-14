Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.93 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 229.37% to Rs 241.99 croreNet profit of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 60.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 229.37% to Rs 241.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales241.9973.47 229 OPM %6.22-7.25 -PBDT-11.25-56.95 80 PBT-20.51-64.36 68 NP4.93-60.73 LP
