United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 81.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of United Van Der Horst rose 81.40% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.542.6338.7028.521.030.670.730.440.780.43

