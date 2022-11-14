United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 81.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.60% to Rs 3.54 croreNet profit of United Van Der Horst rose 81.40% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.542.63 35 OPM %38.7028.52 -PBDT1.030.67 54 PBT0.730.44 66 NP0.780.43 81
