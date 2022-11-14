M M Rubber Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 81.80% to Rs 10.29 croreNet profit of M M Rubber Co reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.80% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.295.66 82 OPM %11.56-2.12 -PBDT1.11-0.19 LP PBT0.96-0.31 LP NP0.76-0.31 LP
