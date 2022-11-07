Rajesh Exports participates in PLI scheme for production of Advanced Chemistry Cells

-
Incorporates 'ACC Energy Storage' for foray into advance technology solutionRajesh Exports is foraying into Advanced Technology Solutions with a focus on Energy Storage Solutions.
Rajesh Exports has been selected by the Government Of India as one among the three successful participants in the Rs. 18,100 crore PLI Scheme for production of Advanced Chemistry Cells. The other two selected Companies being Reliance Industries and Ola Electric.
As per the requirement of the PLI Scheme, the company has incorporated a 100% Subsidiary in the name of ACC Energy Storage. The venture of manufacture of Advanced Chemistry Cells would be under the newly formed 100% Subsidiary.
