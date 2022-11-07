JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Yasho Inds spurts after Q2 PAT jumps 65% YoY

India Cements reports dismal Q2 earnings
Business Standard

Rajesh Exports participates in PLI scheme for production of Advanced Chemistry Cells

Capital Market 

Incorporates 'ACC Energy Storage' for foray into advance technology solution

Rajesh Exports is foraying into Advanced Technology Solutions with a focus on Energy Storage Solutions.

Rajesh Exports has been selected by the Government Of India as one among the three successful participants in the Rs. 18,100 crore PLI Scheme for production of Advanced Chemistry Cells. The other two selected Companies being Reliance Industries and Ola Electric.

As per the requirement of the PLI Scheme, the company has incorporated a 100% Subsidiary in the name of ACC Energy Storage. The venture of manufacture of Advanced Chemistry Cells would be under the newly formed 100% Subsidiary.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU