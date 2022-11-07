Zydus receives EIR for Moraiya unit

-
-
USFDA classifies inspection of the facility as Voluntary Action IndicatedZydus Lifesciences announced the receipt of an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Moraiya, near Ahmedabad, India. The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The USFDA had inspected the facility from 26 July to 5 August 2022 which concluded with four observations. The USFDA has indicated that the inspection is closed.
