Rajnish Wellness spurts on opening new "Dava Discount" franchisees

Rajnish Wellness jumped 4.07% to Rs 28.15 after the company said it added two new "Dava Discount" franchisees in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Dava Discount, a brand of Rajnish Wellness, has started new franchisees in Ulhasnagar, Thane (Maharashtra) and Hoogly, West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Dava Discount is offering a flat 25% discount on home delivery of all branded medicine across India.

Rajnish Wellnessstarted as a small teleshopping venture with the name -Quick Service (QS) Advertising- in the year 2009 and has grown into an ayurvedic wellness brand. Its product portfolio covers ayurvedic ethical medicines, personal care products, medicinal sexual enhancement products available across the medical counters.

Dava Discount, a division of Rajnish Wellness, is a national chain of drugstore offering branded medicines at a flat 25% discounted price.

Rajnish Wellness reported net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 11.96% to Rs 6.74 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

