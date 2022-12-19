Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Usha Martin Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2022.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd soared 16.02% to Rs 425.95 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12562 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd spiked 13.53% to Rs 150.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59585 shares in the past one month.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd surged 12.51% to Rs 867.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12797 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India jumped 11.38% to Rs 185.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd spurt 11.04% to Rs 260.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36236 shares in the past one month.

